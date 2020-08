the prodigal daughter

Phoenix was conceived and born here. I haven't seen her since mid February and she has grown a good couple of kg since then!

It took some real nose detective work to be sure it is her.

With luck she was holding a recently emerged joey close in her lap - when I last saw her here she had a small but definite pouch bump and this is her first joey.

Now I just hope she hangs about and we get to see more of her - wherever has she been. I sure wish they could tell me!