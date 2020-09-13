Sign up
Photo 1994
perfect colour matching
how perfectly does Bullet match his tree?
a little movement if you are interested:
https://youtu.be/YmIyGROb7cg
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
