perfect colour matching by koalagardens
Photo 1994

perfect colour matching

how perfectly does Bullet match his tree?
a little movement if you are interested: https://youtu.be/YmIyGROb7cg
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
