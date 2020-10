it's that time again

Yesterday three young koalas came into the kindy (koala kindergarten). I'm pretty sure this is Meggs. I will have to do some 'nose work' today 🤣. There are two girls and a young fella. Should be a couple of great photo week except that the trees are quite dense in the kindy so it could be a challenge too as they need to really dehumanise. Oh well a challenge is good eh.