Photo 2020
Butters
The young male koala in the kindy for 2 weeks to learn all he can about handling himself in real trees outdoors. Hopefully he does well here and will be in the wild by November.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
butters
wildandfree
Richard Sayer
ace
He looks a bit bewildered - as well he might - bless him!
October 9th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
I agree with Richard. It's as if he's looking for some reassurance (the young koala and not Richard)
October 9th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav.
October 9th, 2020
