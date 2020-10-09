Previous
Butters by koalagardens
Photo 2020

Butters

The young male koala in the kindy for 2 weeks to learn all he can about handling himself in real trees outdoors. Hopefully he does well here and will be in the wild by November.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
He looks a bit bewildered - as well he might - bless him!
October 9th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
I agree with Richard. It's as if he's looking for some reassurance (the young koala and not Richard)
October 9th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
October 9th, 2020  
