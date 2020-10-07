getting the right spot

It is hard to describe how difficult it can be to get that identifying, or even reasonable photo sometimes. It is not like each tree just stands alone on a flat mowed field. The property is on the side of a hill, and the native grasses are knee-waist tall, trees are everywhere, and I have paths I ride the quad bike along.
These photos are in order of shooting. When I first came along and saw Hugo I took the first photo and then the path went downhill with the tree on my left. As I went down he disappeared under the leaf cover. I then had to ride down quite a way, and follow a couple of branches right back up and come along from a path above and to the right of the tree and got the second photo. Now I knew it was Hugo by his general shape, but had to continue along until I finally found one spot where I could look down and through a gap in the leaves to find his face and nose.
All in a days koala spotting. I decided they made a nice triptych.