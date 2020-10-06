Previous
Jackie - another new nose! by koalagardens
Jackie - another new nose!

Our very own @beryl offered up the winning name on fb for this new koala. Look at that nose pattern! We actually are not certain if this is a boy or girl yet, but the koala has been here a couple of times, so with luck we will find out 😊
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Yolanda
It is so beautiful!!! How lucky to be able to photograph it
October 6th, 2020  
KV ace
Jackie is sweetly snoozing away!
October 6th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Oh, thought named for me,
October 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond maybe she was thinking of you, I know when I saw the name put forward on fb I thought of you immediately 😊🤭
October 6th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
It's reassuring that there is still an active itinerant koala population - hello Jackie.
October 6th, 2020  
Kate ace
Welcome to the newcomer Jackie
October 6th, 2020  
Jean ace
Sound asleep! Cute.
October 6th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
Dopey is fast asleep
October 6th, 2020  
