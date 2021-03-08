Sign up
Photo 2170
home among the gum trees
a remix for fun
https://youtu.be/LJqb4fmFeXE
I liked to just show a bit of perspective, though it still doesn't quite show how far away Ellie is, nor how high up.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
9
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th March 2021 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
songtitle-72
,
wildandfree
