Another shot of Jesse showing that he is really only a shadow of what a full adult male koala should be. Koalas carry no body fat, so if they don't have lots of big muscles, they really are skin and bone. Notice not even really a scent gland. https://youtu.be/mfjNj2ECpFM this is the original video of his escape, I will be publishing a YT update on him tomorrow. He is a real little eating machine, so we will see with time.