don't get musty by koalagardens
Photo 2185

don't get musty

Matilda taking advantage of the first sun in a while to dry right out - see that left back let going right up the tree trunk? She is obviously a yoga master 🤣
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
