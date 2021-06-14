Sign up
Photo 2268
it's a classic
... koalas very frequently sleep like this, especially in winter. It conserves the most body heat. Matilda is pretty much using that thin branch at her back to hold her in place and she is around 20 metres from the ground. Classic 😊
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3593
photos
262
followers
248
following
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Such a sweet shot!
June 16th, 2021
