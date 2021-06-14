Previous
it's a classic by koalagardens
Photo 2268

it's a classic

... koalas very frequently sleep like this, especially in winter. It conserves the most body heat. Matilda is pretty much using that thin branch at her back to hold her in place and she is around 20 metres from the ground. Classic 😊
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! Such a sweet shot!
June 16th, 2021  
