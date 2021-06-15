Sign up
Photo 2269
it's like talking to a wall
seriously tho, koalas seems to love sleeping in this position too, somehow they just stay perfectly still and braced by their feet.
I know I'd give a little sleep jerk and be on the ground 😂
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21sixws-119
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! I know how you feel. I will jerk in my sleep and wake up. Might as well put the coffee pot on then. LOL!
June 17th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s amazing. Like you, I’d be on the floor at some time in the night.
June 17th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Oh sooo cute fav
June 17th, 2021
