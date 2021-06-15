Previous
Next
it's like talking to a wall by koalagardens
Photo 2269

it's like talking to a wall

seriously tho, koalas seems to love sleeping in this position too, somehow they just stay perfectly still and braced by their feet.
I know I'd give a little sleep jerk and be on the ground 😂
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! I know how you feel. I will jerk in my sleep and wake up. Might as well put the coffee pot on then. LOL!
June 17th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
That’s amazing. Like you, I’d be on the floor at some time in the night.
June 17th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Oh sooo cute fav
June 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise