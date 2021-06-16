Sign up
Photo 2270
head rest?
Another shot so show that koalas truly do find this kind of position completely comfortable. The mind boggles, but it's a common sight.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th June 2021 9:40am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
Kitty Hawke
ace
Dear of her....so wedged in....
June 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply amazing ! fav
June 18th, 2021
