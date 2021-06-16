Previous
head rest? by koalagardens
Photo 2270

head rest?

Another shot so show that koalas truly do find this kind of position completely comfortable. The mind boggles, but it's a common sight.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Kitty Hawke
Dear of her....so wedged in....
June 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Simply amazing ! fav
June 18th, 2021  
