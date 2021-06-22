Sign up
Photo 2276
moments of magic
When a wild koala is only a handful of metres high in a tree and they calmly turn and look you in the eye, it is truly magic.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3607
photos
262
followers
247
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd June 2021 1:41pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
Cheryl
Awe those eyes bearing into your soul. Lovely. Fave
June 23rd, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
How very lovely......communication with a wild animal.
June 23rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a lovely face. =)
June 23rd, 2021
