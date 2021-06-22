Previous
moments of magic by koalagardens
moments of magic

When a wild koala is only a handful of metres high in a tree and they calmly turn and look you in the eye, it is truly magic.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Cheryl
Awe those eyes bearing into your soul. Lovely. Fave
June 23rd, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely......communication with a wild animal.
June 23rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a lovely face. =)
June 23rd, 2021  
