Photo 2282
perfect balance
Bullet is deeply asleep, not hanging on to anything at all, in pure blissland and you can see he is wider than the branch.
That's arboreal living for you indeed.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
Sian
I just love your shots.
June 29th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Bullet , in such blissful sleep ! Such a wonderful capture , you can only love this little fellow ! fav
June 29th, 2021
Annie D
ace
oh wow - he looks so relaxed
June 29th, 2021
