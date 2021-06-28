Previous
Next
perfect balance by koalagardens
Photo 2282

perfect balance

Bullet is deeply asleep, not hanging on to anything at all, in pure blissland and you can see he is wider than the branch.
That's arboreal living for you indeed.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sian
I just love your shots.
June 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Bullet , in such blissful sleep ! Such a wonderful capture , you can only love this little fellow ! fav
June 29th, 2021  
Annie D ace
oh wow - he looks so relaxed
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise