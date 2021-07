Jamie is one tough girl

This beautiful girl was sadly hit by a car and you can see by her nose that she was pushed face down along the road. She has a little pinkie (hairless tiny joey) in pouch. She had to have her left eye surgically removed as a result.

She is now here in my kindy in the last stages of rehab and I have cameras out at night so we can check and be sure she is gaining her spatial awareness with just one eye.

Hopefully after a week or two here, she will have passed all the tests and will be released.