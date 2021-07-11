Sign up
Photo 2295
brace yourself
seemed the fitting title for the koala way
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3648
photos
264
followers
253
following
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
matilda
wildandfree
Diana
ace
How lovely, she seems to have such a smug look ;-)
July 12th, 2021
