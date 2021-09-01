Previous
soft as a by koalagardens
Photo 2347

soft as a

tree branch? 🤣
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Now this looks more like the way I sleep, fabulous shot!
September 4th, 2021  
Sleepy!
September 4th, 2021  
Aw, now that looks comfy!
September 4th, 2021  
