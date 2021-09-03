Sign up
Photo 2349
working on my 'rugged look'
yeah good job Bullet
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3760
photos
264
followers
250
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
thedarkroom
ace
Oh yeah, right! You’ve got to show a little more energy there Bullet.
September 5th, 2021
