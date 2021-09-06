Previous
a safe place by koalagardens
Photo 2350

a safe place

born after only 35 days pregnancy, the tiny joey drinks milk inside mums pouch for the next 6 months ...
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
