foot fetish by koalagardens
Photo 2611

foot fetish

it's a real thing
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
715% complete

Brigette ace
my cats claws are almost like that!!!!
June 6th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@brigette except these don't retract, and I love the thumbs :)
June 6th, 2022  
Desi
Oh wow. What an interesting close up
June 6th, 2022  
