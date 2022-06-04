Sign up
Photo 2610
you know the question ...
... does this branch make my bum look big? yes, Bullet, yes it does 😂
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4305
photos
259
followers
250
following
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
1530
71
1531
2608
2609
1532
2610
1533
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th June 2022 2:51pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Bullet , she captured you from a cheeky angle !! But what a lovely round ball of fur !
June 5th, 2022
