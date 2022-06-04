Previous
you know the question ... by koalagardens
Photo 2610

you know the question ...

... does this branch make my bum look big? yes, Bullet, yes it does 😂
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Bullet , she captured you from a cheeky angle !! But what a lovely round ball of fur !
June 5th, 2022  
