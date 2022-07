can you believe another new pair?

My Patreon patrons are polling on names to go out to social media still, but just look at that nose pattern on mum! You can see there was a mighty wind blowing.

For those new to my project, I used to have lots of mums and joeys here until the fires changed everything in 2019. It is such an awesome thing to see some koala life again after so much tragedy in this area.