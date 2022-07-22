Previous
my mum, my umbrella by koalagardens
Photo 2658

my mum, my umbrella

it was raining, and Hope definitely has a better sleeping spot that Pearl who is completely sheltering her. Such is the role of a mother.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Aaw ! just spotted her - such a perfect spot away from the winds and rain , What a good mum !
July 25th, 2022  
such an adorable shot, love that little face so nicely protected.
July 25th, 2022  
