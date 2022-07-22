Sign up
Photo 2658
my mum, my umbrella
it was raining, and Hope definitely has a better sleeping spot that Pearl who is completely sheltering her. Such is the role of a mother.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
hope
conservation
pearl
koala
joey
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw ! just spotted her - such a perfect spot away from the winds and rain , What a good mum !
July 25th, 2022
Diana
such an adorable shot, love that little face so nicely protected.
July 25th, 2022
