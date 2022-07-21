Sign up
Photo 2657
nice fit
Arthur is looking pretty snug sleeping up here
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th July 2022 10:33am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
arthur
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
