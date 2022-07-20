Sign up
Photo 2656
Pearl and Hope
Hope was just peeking for a moment, then Pearl climbed down and to another tree as it started raining.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
0
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
pearl
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
