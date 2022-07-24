Previous
out on a short stick by koalagardens
Photo 2660

out on a short stick

koalas truly crack me up - how is that the best spot to sit?
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Jesika
Keeping baby safe
July 26th, 2022  
And not like she doesn't have other options! LOL
Baby's face is so cute here.
July 26th, 2022  
What a good mother. =)
July 26th, 2022  
Well, I’ve been on a few backpack trips where I might have thought a bit of a log might make a perfect seat. But I get your point. Terrific shot of the joey.
July 26th, 2022  
Michelle
Hanging on for dear life!
July 26th, 2022  
tony gig
Brilliant...
July 26th, 2022  
