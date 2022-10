oh boy, new toy!

I have been gifted a thermal camera. What you are looking at here is two images showing the thermal image below, and my regular camera image above. I did this first trial in the middle of the day, and even from a distance you can see how it nailed the koala which shows yellow and the cross hair points like see, see, see it?

It is going to be really interesting to find out I end up finding more koalas using it.