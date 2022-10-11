Previous
ok mum, then I'll run away! by koalagardens
Photo 2739

ok mum, then I'll run away!

Hope didn't much like being told what to do as you was in the last photo. So he proceeded to swing down and away. I have a little series of this fun interaction to post (fun for me, Hope was truly not impressed)
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh Hope, you are naughty!
October 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Those expressions say it all, what fun it must be for you to see all these interactions live!
October 13th, 2022  
