Photo 2739
ok mum, then I'll run away!
Hope didn't much like being told what to do as you was in the last photo. So he proceeded to swing down and away. I have a little series of this fun interaction to post (fun for me, Hope was truly not impressed)
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
hope
conservation
pearl
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
Oh Hope, you are naughty!
October 13th, 2022
Diana
Those expressions say it all, what fun it must be for you to see all these interactions live!
October 13th, 2022
