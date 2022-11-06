Previous
sweetness itself by koalagardens
Photo 2765

sweetness itself

yeah, if you hadn't seen him a few minutes earlier hahaha this is the funniest little scamp to watch
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Anne ace
Your shots of the Koalas are always delightful. I understand that they are not as “cute and cuddly” as they look!??
November 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet- my first thought! but looks he could be such a scamp!! fav
November 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So cute!
November 7th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@365anne if you mean, do they like to be cuddled by humans, no they do not. but they are incredibly cute, have fascinating behaviours and relationships, and are wild animals to be respected. I can never get enough of just observing them when I'm lucky enough to find them awake
November 7th, 2022  
