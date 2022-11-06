Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2765
sweetness itself
yeah, if you hadn't seen him a few minutes earlier hahaha this is the funniest little scamp to watch
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4614
photos
254
followers
248
following
757% complete
View this month »
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
Latest from all albums
1680
2761
1681
2762
2763
2764
2765
1682
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th November 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Anne
ace
Your shots of the Koalas are always delightful. I understand that they are not as “cute and cuddly” as they look!??
November 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet- my first thought! but looks he could be such a scamp!! fav
November 7th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
So cute!
November 7th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@365anne
if you mean, do they like to be cuddled by humans, no they do not. but they are incredibly cute, have fascinating behaviours and relationships, and are wild animals to be respected. I can never get enough of just observing them when I'm lucky enough to find them awake
November 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close