a new girl - meet Mikkel by koalagardens
Photo 2796

a new girl - meet Mikkel

and look at that wild nose pattern! She got named quickly, and she has met Orion too. I wonder if he wooed her ...
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
December 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
Hello Mikkel! Love your mottled bum too.
December 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hi! Mikkel, a lovely name for a beautiful girl - love the motley bum and nose!!
December 9th, 2022  
