Photo 2796
a new girl - meet Mikkel
and look at that wild nose pattern! She got named quickly, and she has met Orion too. I wonder if he wooed her ...
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4677
photos
255
followers
256
following
766% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th December 2022 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
mikkel
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
December 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
Hello Mikkel! Love your mottled bum too.
December 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hi! Mikkel, a lovely name for a beautiful girl - love the motley bum and nose!!
December 9th, 2022
