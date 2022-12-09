Sign up
Photo 2798
Mikkel
she's rather lovey and is hiding a secret too!
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4681
photos
256
followers
256
following
766% complete
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th December 2022 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
mikkel
Diana
ace
What wonderful news, you sure are getting a whole new crowd popping in! I sure hope they all stay although it gives you more work. Thinking of all those new nose patterns ;-)
December 11th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Wonderful news. so good to see them happy and breeding up there with you.
December 11th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, lovely!
December 11th, 2022
Gosia
ace
How great!
December 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
