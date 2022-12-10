Previous
Eddie, son of Ellie by koalagardens
Finally we have him named! The voting was so close, but Eddie crossed the line by one vote over Oscar.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Larry Steager ace
Welcome Eddie, live long and prosper.
December 11th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
so sweet, hello Eddie
December 11th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
look below hey what's that? So cute
December 11th, 2022  
