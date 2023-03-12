Sign up
Photo 2891
no foot in my mouth
haha just look at that foot sticking up in front of her face as she sleeps
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
7
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4886
photos
262
followers
252
following
792% complete
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
11
1809
2890
1810
12
2891
1811
13
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th March 2023 8:24am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mallory
ace
Love this
March 13th, 2023
Michelle
Aww so cute
March 13th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Super capture
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! bless! fav
March 13th, 2023
carol white
ace
A cute capture
March 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! That's so adorable!
March 13th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like me, when I am sleepy and rubbing my eyes…except I don’t use my foot to do it. :)
March 13th, 2023
