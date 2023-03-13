Previous
hiding in plain sight by koalagardens
Photo 2892

hiding in plain sight

I love when koalas do this, it feels so much like a human kid
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elyse Klemchuk
I do not see a koala in this picture. Nope, not at all. I see green leaves with sunshine coming through them, which is such a treat on yet another cold, cloudy day. (Hi, Valentine! I don't see you :D)
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute fav
March 14th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
Ha ha this is great!
March 14th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great shot. It's the peek-a-boo game.
March 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Peek-a-boo!
March 14th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Ha ha I love it. Fav.
March 14th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent. Favourite
March 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Haha playing hide and seek. So sweet.
March 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is so cute!
March 14th, 2023  
