Photo 2892
hiding in plain sight
I love when koalas do this, it feels so much like a human kid
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
I do not see a koala in this picture. Nope, not at all. I see green leaves with sunshine coming through them, which is such a treat on yet another cold, cloudy day. (Hi, Valentine! I don't see you :D)
March 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute fav
March 14th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Ha ha this is great!
March 14th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great shot. It's the peek-a-boo game.
March 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Peek-a-boo!
March 14th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Ha ha I love it. Fav.
March 14th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent. Favourite
March 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Haha playing hide and seek. So sweet.
March 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is so cute!
March 14th, 2023
