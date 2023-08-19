Previous
oozing out by koalagardens
Photo 3026

oozing out

well not really, but this joey is really getting too big to stay fully inside that pouch. that nose!
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
