new mumma Julie by koalagardens
Photo 3025

new mumma Julie

and her joey, Jo Jo (look at mum's nose pattern!)
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman
Gorgeous twosome!
August 19th, 2023  
