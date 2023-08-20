Sign up
Previous
Photo 3027
lazing on weekends with mum
June and her joey
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao17
Mags
ace
How sweet!
August 20th, 2023
Michelle
So cute
August 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A really sweet capture.
August 20th, 2023
