Previous
Photo 3028
Julie and her joey
Julie arrived in July while I was away and my son photographed her just once. I thought she must have just moved through, but now I've seen her a few times the past 2 weeks. Her joey is at least 6-8 weeks older than June's little one.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
julie
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao17
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw what a wonderful addition , and such a sweet bright eyed little one ! fav
August 22nd, 2023
Brigette
ace
awww that's pretty special
August 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
oooh that is so cute
August 22nd, 2023
