Julie and her joey
Julie and her joey

Julie arrived in July while I was away and my son photographed her just once. I thought she must have just moved through, but now I've seen her a few times the past 2 weeks. Her joey is at least 6-8 weeks older than June's little one.
KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw what a wonderful addition , and such a sweet bright eyed little one !
August 22nd, 2023  
Brigette
awww that's pretty special
August 22nd, 2023  
Annie D
oooh that is so cute
August 22nd, 2023  
