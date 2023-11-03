Previous
Next
we have a name! by koalagardens
Photo 3102

we have a name!

I think it rather suits him too lol
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Hi Baloo. I love your name, it suits you. Fav.
November 4th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice to meet you, Baloo.
November 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - just love his name! - fav
November 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Hello Baloo! You're the cutest thing I've seen today!
November 4th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
He's a cutie and his name does suit, I think.
November 4th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Hello Baloo nice to see you and to let you know I love your name.
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise