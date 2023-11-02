Previous
Joey nearly named by koalagardens
Photo 3101

Joey nearly named

Name voting will start today on social media, so by the end of the weekend we will a name to attach to this bundle of joy
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Kitty Hawke ace
he is a dear little one.
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
How precious!
November 2nd, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
If I need to feel love I can find it in this image
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So sweet
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! such a sweet little one - it will be good to be given a name !
November 2nd, 2023  
carol white ace
So cute.Fav😊
November 2nd, 2023  
