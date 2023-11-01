Previous
happy to be home by koalagardens
Photo 3100

happy to be home

Grace certainly hasn't looked back since she got home from hospital
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Wendy Stout
So cute 🥰 I’m really looking forward to seeing them for real next year when we visit Australia
November 1st, 2023  
Junan Heath
Super sweet!
November 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager
What a sweet expression.
November 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon
She looks super happy
November 1st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
Hooray for a happy and healthy Grace.
November 1st, 2023  
Margaret Brown
Great news! And a lovely portrait of her!
November 1st, 2023  
