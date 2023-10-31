Previous
and there is joey in her lap! by koalagardens
Photo 3099

and there is joey in her lap!

first time I've seen Ellie's joey out of her pouch.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of the two, she looks ever so gorgeous and proud!
October 31st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Beats me - can't spot the Joey!
October 31st, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
October 31st, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Yay! Is that its nose facing us! Looks like Ellie knows that you are excited about her Joey, as are we.
October 31st, 2023  
