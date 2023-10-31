Sign up
Photo 3099
and there is joey in her lap!
first time I've seen Ellie's joey out of her pouch.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of the two, she looks ever so gorgeous and proud!
October 31st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Beats me - can't spot the Joey!
October 31st, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
October 31st, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Yay! Is that its nose facing us! Looks like Ellie knows that you are excited about her Joey, as are we.
October 31st, 2023
