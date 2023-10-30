Sign up
Previous
Photo 3098
it's a boy!
finally I got to see the definite gender of June's joey and we had a great time watching the reveal in a YouTube premiere.
https://youtu.be/76w3-yt1HHo
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
3
6
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
Elyse Klemchuk
It's a boy! Welcome, new joey! Congratulations, Koala Gardens!
October 30th, 2023
carol white
ace
A wonderful capture.Fav😊
October 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Aww
October 30th, 2023
