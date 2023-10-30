Previous
it's a boy! by koalagardens
it's a boy!

finally I got to see the definite gender of June's joey and we had a great time watching the reveal in a YouTube premiere. https://youtu.be/76w3-yt1HHo
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Elyse Klemchuk
It's a boy! Welcome, new joey! Congratulations, Koala Gardens!
October 30th, 2023  
carol white ace
A wonderful capture.Fav😊
October 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww
October 30th, 2023  
