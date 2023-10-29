Previous
the rain has refreshed by koalagardens
Photo 3097

the rain has refreshed

so much that even Lillian got more active!
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
848% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
October 29th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Oh look at her coat! How wonderful for her and all her family!
October 29th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Another soggy koala but she looks very alert. I guess the rain is refreshing. Fav.
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely for Lillian and all the others - a clean cool rain after all the dry heat to refresh body and soul !! fav
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise