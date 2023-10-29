Sign up
Photo 3097
the rain has refreshed
so much that even Lillian got more active!
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
4
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th October 2023 12:49pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
lillian
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
October 29th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Oh look at her coat! How wonderful for her and all her family!
October 29th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Another soggy koala but she looks very alert. I guess the rain is refreshing. Fav.
October 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely for Lillian and all the others - a clean cool rain after all the dry heat to refresh body and soul !! fav
October 29th, 2023
