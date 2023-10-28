Sign up
Previous
Photo 3096
nest from the other side
looking at the nest from the back you can see it really is made of very little and this is normal
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th October 2023 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
October 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
We'll spotted
October 28th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 28th, 2023
Desi
So well camouflaged
October 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
