truly any day by koalagardens
truly any day

can you see the pouch bulging just behind her knee?
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
She seems to be in a world of her own.
October 28th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. Lovely.
October 28th, 2023  
