Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 3120
hooray for rain
Hope mid grooming his gorgeous face. I love the colours of the bark on the trees after some decent rain finally too!
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5360
photos
254
followers
249
following
854% complete
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
2006
3117
2007
2008
3118
2009
3119
3120
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st November 2023 8:14am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Maggiemae
ace
Yes that silvery grey colour is only from the gums! Hope has long claws so hope he doesn't do any damage!
November 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
What a gorgeous photo of Hope with all that lovely bark
November 22nd, 2023
Louise & Ken
The Koalas and the gum trees are just synonymous!
November 22nd, 2023
