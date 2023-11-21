Previous
hooray for rain by koalagardens
Photo 3120

hooray for rain

Hope mid grooming his gorgeous face. I love the colours of the bark on the trees after some decent rain finally too!
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
854% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Yes that silvery grey colour is only from the gums! Hope has long claws so hope he doesn't do any damage!
November 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
What a gorgeous photo of Hope with all that lovely bark
November 22nd, 2023  
Louise & Ken
The Koalas and the gum trees are just synonymous!
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise