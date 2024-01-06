Sign up
Photo 3166
Freedom to eat well
Ellie can leave joey for long enough to get a good meal in now. They grow so fast!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
9
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5453
photos
249
followers
245
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th January 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of them both
January 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And I'm sure he's learning about how he should eat just by watching her. How many joeys is this for Ellie now? 2?
January 7th, 2024
Desi
Such an interesting shot
January 7th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
January 7th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
From that angle Joey looks about half her size? I read your updated profile and agree that you are lucky to be able to see them every day and to educate the rest of us.
January 7th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
So lovely to see both of them in one shot but separate . Fav.
January 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@olivetreeann
yes, her second which is so exciting :)
January 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@pandorasecho
does look about half her size her, but really more like about a third
January 7th, 2024
Michelle
Cute capture. Does Joey still go in mum's pouch?
January 7th, 2024
