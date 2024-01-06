Previous
Freedom to eat well by koalagardens
Freedom to eat well

Ellie can leave joey for long enough to get a good meal in now. They grow so fast!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
carol white ace
A lovely capture of them both
January 7th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And I'm sure he's learning about how he should eat just by watching her. How many joeys is this for Ellie now? 2?
January 7th, 2024  
Desi
Such an interesting shot
January 7th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
January 7th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
From that angle Joey looks about half her size? I read your updated profile and agree that you are lucky to be able to see them every day and to educate the rest of us.
January 7th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
So lovely to see both of them in one shot but separate . Fav.
January 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@olivetreeann yes, her second which is so exciting :)
January 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@pandorasecho does look about half her size her, but really more like about a third
January 7th, 2024  
Michelle
Cute capture. Does Joey still go in mum's pouch?
January 7th, 2024  
