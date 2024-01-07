Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
Mini May
Not long before she headed off from here. Catching the 3 went pretty smoothly and all put on weight and graduated and are out in the wild now. I love a success story!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
11
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you have the kindy for them to recuperate. You must miss them whey leave. Such a lovely shot.
January 8th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That really is wonderful. Congratulations to you and the team. Fav.
January 8th, 2024
Michelle
Such a cute face, I'm glad all went well with the release
January 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I’m glad you can keep the habitat healthy and available for them to recoup.
January 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Like sending your children off to college. Hope that you may see them occasionally in the future.
January 8th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
January 8th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
January 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely face!
January 8th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
She looks wonderful- I hope she has a long and healthy life!
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Hello Mini May!
January 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great news about the release day. And a lovely image.
January 8th, 2024
