Previous
Mini May by koalagardens
Photo 3167

Mini May

Not long before she headed off from here. Catching the 3 went pretty smoothly and all put on weight and graduated and are out in the wild now. I love a success story!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful that you have the kindy for them to recuperate. You must miss them whey leave. Such a lovely shot.
January 8th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That really is wonderful. Congratulations to you and the team. Fav.
January 8th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a cute face, I'm glad all went well with the release
January 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I’m glad you can keep the habitat healthy and available for them to recoup.
January 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Like sending your children off to college. Hope that you may see them occasionally in the future.
January 8th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
January 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
January 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely face!
January 8th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
She looks wonderful- I hope she has a long and healthy life!
January 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Hello Mini May!
January 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great news about the release day. And a lovely image.
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise