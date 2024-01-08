Previous
bye bye babies by koalagardens
bye bye babies

looks like he doesn't have a care in the world lol
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Great shot of this happy chappy!
January 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's ready to take on the world! So cute.
January 9th, 2024  
peta macarthur ace
what a fantastic photo, thanks for making my day every day
January 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet
January 9th, 2024  
