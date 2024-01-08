Sign up
Photo 3168
bye bye babies
looks like he doesn't have a care in the world lol
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Great shot of this happy chappy!
January 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's ready to take on the world! So cute.
January 9th, 2024
peta macarthur
ace
what a fantastic photo, thanks for making my day every day
January 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet
January 9th, 2024
